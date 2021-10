A health worker looks on at a booth as healthcare staff receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Midland House in Derby, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday recorded 34,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus.

The government data compared with 34,950 new cases and 133 deaths reported on Saturday.

Sunday's data did not include figures for Wales, the government said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson

