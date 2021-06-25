Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

1 minute read
1/2

A person is tested at a coronavirus test centre in Chessington, Britain, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday.

The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.

Public Health England said it had designated a new variant, Lambda, with six cases detected between Feb. 23 and June 7 - of whom five had travelled overseas.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:46 AM UTCAmazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

Britain's competition regulator started a formal investigation on Friday into whether Amazon (AMZN.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) may not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews.

United KingdomUK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week
United KingdomUK PM Johnson will host Germany's Merkel on July 2
United KingdomRussia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time
United KingdomGibraltar approves easing strict abortion law in referendum