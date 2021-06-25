UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday.

The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.

Public Health England said it had designated a new variant, Lambda, with six cases detected between Feb. 23 and June 7 - of whom five had travelled overseas.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle

