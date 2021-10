People walk along a platform after departing from a train at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 36,567 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down 19% on a week ago, government data showed.

It marked the second day in a row to show a fall compared with a week previously.

There were 38 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the figures showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.