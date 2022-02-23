1 minute read
UK records 39,656 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 164 deaths
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain reported 39,656 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 164 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 41,130 cases and 205 deaths reported on Tuesday.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Alistair Smout
