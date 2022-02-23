UK records 39,656 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 164 deaths

Staff member works at an NHS mobile vaccination and testing unit at Northumberland Retail Park as cases of the Indian-origin coronavirus variant continue to rise in Shiremoor, North Tyneside, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain reported 39,656 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 164 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 41,130 cases and 205 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Alistair Smout

