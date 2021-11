People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 40,077 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 40 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, government data showed.

That compares with 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths a day earlier.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by David Milliken

