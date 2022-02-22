1 minute read
UK records 41,130 new COVID cases, 205 deaths
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 205 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 38,409 cases and 15 deaths reported on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.