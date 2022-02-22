UK records 41,130 new COVID cases, 205 deaths

A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Waterloo Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 205 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 38,409 cases and 15 deaths reported on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

