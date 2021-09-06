Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK records 41,192 new COVID cases on Monday

People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform on the London Underground, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 41,192 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 37,011 on Sunday, government statistics showed.

There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from Sunday's figure of 68. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend.

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

