A man wearing a mask walks past a closed retail unit in the centre of Chester, Britain, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 217 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 33,865 cases on Tuesday and 293 deaths.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

