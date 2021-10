People wearing protective face masks aboard a London Underground train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 43,467 new COVID cases on Friday and 186 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, data showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases were down 12.7% on the week before, while deaths, which typically lag cases, were up 12.6%.

