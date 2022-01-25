UK records 439 more COVID deaths, 94,326 new cases

A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Waterloo Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain reported 94,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 439 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 88,447 cases and 56 deaths reported on Monday.

The number of deaths is the highest recorded since Feb. 24 last year. The figure are often higher on a Tuesday when most deaths at the weekend are included in the tally. Last Tuesday, 438 deaths were reported.

Overall case numbers, deaths and hospital admissions have been slowly falling from a peak after Christmas.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle

