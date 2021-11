FILE PHOTO; People walk along a platform after departing from a train at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain reported 44,242 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared with 46,807 cases on Thursday and 199 deaths recorded.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Hugh Lawson

