A woman looks on as she receives the COVID-19 booster vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Midland House in Derby, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain reported 45,066 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 42,776 cases and 136 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

