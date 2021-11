Passengers wear masks whilst travelling on the London Underground train system, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 46,807 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 22, and 199 deaths, official data showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases were up 14.5% on the week before, and deaths within 28 days of a person testing positive for COVID-19 were down by 9.8%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.