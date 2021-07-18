UK records 48,161 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

A man takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from his son at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday recorded 48,161 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

Both figures were slightly down on the previous day, when there were 54,674 positive tests and 41 deaths.

(This story was corrected to change "record" to "records" in the headline)

