People walk along a platform after departing from a train at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain reported 48,374 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 171 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The total number of deaths has now reached 145,140 while there have been 10.2 million positive cases, the figures showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.