Ambulances are seen in front of St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded a further 54,661 cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths, daily official data showed on Monday.

On a seven-day basis, cases are up 9.9% on the week before, while deaths of people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days were down by 0.6%.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Milliken

