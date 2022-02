A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Westminster Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Michael Holden

