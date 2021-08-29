United Kingdom
UK records 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 cases
LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed.
Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8% on the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16%. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths.
Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.
