UK records 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 cases

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 61 COVID deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed.

Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8% on the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16%. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths.

Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew Heavens

United Kingdom · 3:35 PM UTC

UK's Johnson defends Kabul airlift after blame game erupts

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended Britain's airlift from Kabul on Sunday following growing criticism that ministers had been "asleep on watch", potentially leaving thousands of eligible Afghans behind in the country.

