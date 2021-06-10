UK records 7,393 COVID cases, 7 deaths

People queue outside a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain reported 7,393 new daily COVID cases, government figures showed on Thursday, down slightly from the 7,540 reported for the day before, which was the highest daily total since late February.

Britain also reported seven further deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test, up from 6 on Wednesday and taking the total death toll on this measure to 127,867.

Some 54.8% of the British adult population have received two doses of a COVID vaccine and 77.6% have received at least one dose.

