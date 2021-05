Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 3,180 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 15 deaths and 2,493 cases reported a day earlier.

The data showed that 38.38 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.