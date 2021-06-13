Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK records another 7,490 COVID cases, 8 deaths

People queue outside a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows.

The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.

The data also showed that 78.4% of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9% have had a second.

