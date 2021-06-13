United Kingdom
UK records another 7,490 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows.
The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.
The data also showed that 78.4% of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9% have had a second.
