A woman walks along a street next to a sign directing people to a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, government data showed.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell to 23,510 from 25,161 on Monday.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James

