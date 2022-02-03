1 minute read
UK records new 88,171 COVID cases, 303 deaths
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain reported 88,171 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 303 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 88,085 cases and 534 deaths reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number of fatalities since late February 2021.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.