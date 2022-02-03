UK records new 88,171 COVID cases, 303 deaths

A man walks past a sign amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain reported 88,171 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 303 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 88,085 cases and 534 deaths reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number of fatalities since late February 2021.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

