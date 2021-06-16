Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK records 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, highest since February

People queue outside a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since February, adding to signs that a new, more infectious variant of the disease first found in India is spreading.

The government reported a further 9,055 cases on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 25, and up by almost a fifth compared to a day earlier.

This week, Britain delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, saying the extra time would be used to speed up Britain's vaccination programme - already one of the world's furthest advanced.

Britain recorded another nine deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill

