UK registers 225,000 new car sales in September - SMMT















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain recorded about 225,000 new car registrations in September, according to preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Wednesday.

The industry body said the year-to-date registrations were down a third on pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.