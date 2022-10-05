UK registers 225,000 new car sales in September - SMMT

Vehicles sitting in traffic approach the Blackwall Tunnel, as Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, in London, Britain, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain recorded about 225,000 new car registrations in September, according to preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Wednesday.

The industry body said the year-to-date registrations were down a third on pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.