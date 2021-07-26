Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Ofwat to let water companies raise prices temporarily as costs rise

A United Utilities engineer arrives at the scene of a burst water main in Liverpool in northern England, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's water regulator said on Monday it would allow retailers to increase prices temporarily starting next year to offset higher bad debt costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water companies from April will bear 25% of bad debt costs where these are more than 2% of non-household revenue, and non-household customers will bear the rest, the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said in a statement.

The regulator added that the adjustments to price caps would apply for a minimum of two years.

Utilities have been struggling with a sharp drop in water consumption by businesses as virus restrictions have moved people out of office buildings and into remote working, while defaults have also been rising.

Some of the largest water companies in the UK include Thames Water, United Utilities (UU.L), Severn Trent (SVT.L) and Southwest Water owner Pennon (PNN.L).

"These decisions aim to protect the interests of non-household customers in the short and longer term ... as the business retail market continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19," said Georgina Mills, Ofwat's business retail market director.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Ramakrishnan M.

