United Kingdom

UK regulator clears broadcaster over Piers Morgan's Meghan comments

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan looks on as he takes his daughter Elise to school, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator has ruled that high-profile presenter Piers Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code in his criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" breakfast show earlier this year.

The programme attracted more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan's comments on Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview, including from Meghan herself. Morgan left the show following the row. read more

"Our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers," Ofcom said in a statement. "The programme did not breach the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

