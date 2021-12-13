UK regulator invites bids for new cross-border power cables

Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK energy regulator Ofgem on Monday said it is inviting bids to build more cross-border electricity transmission connections including pilot projects connecting offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

"Ofgem is inviting bids to bring forward billions of pounds of investment in new electricity interconnectors to help boost energy security, hit the country’s climate goals, and save money for energy consumers," it said in a statement.

The regulator will hold a third investment round next year to build new subsea cables, called interconnectors, which can import cheaper clean energy when it's needed and export surplus power to neighbouring countries, it added.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo

