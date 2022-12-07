UK regulator provisionally clears Mitie, PAE over immigration centre contracts















Dec 7 (Reuters) - UK's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday said it provisionally found American contractor PAE had withdrawn from contracts for two immigration removal centres on its own and not due to anti-competitive deals with outsourcer Mitie (MTO.L) or its units.

The decision comes after Britain's Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe earlier this year.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











