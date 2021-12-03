UK regulator to review power network response to Storm Arwen

A farm house is seen in the snow after Storm Arwen in Buxton, Derbyshire, Britain, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator said on Friday it was launching a review into networks' response to Storm Arwen which left tens of thousands of people without power last week due to strong winds across many parts of the country.

The review is aimed at offering better support to customers in case of extreme weather in the future, Ofgem said in a statement. It added that a 700 pound ($929) cap on compensation for customers has been removed.

($1 = 0.7535 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

