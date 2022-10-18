UK regulator's head of enforcement to step down in 2023















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mark Steward, head of enforcement at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is stepping down in early 2023 after seven years in the job and a global search for his successor will begin shortly, the markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

Lawyers said he was the last member of the old executive team at the FCA to have survived since Nikhil Rathi took over as chief executive two years ago.

"Mark has brought his formidable experience as a regulator and as a litigator to the FCA, delivering significant enforcement cases across a broad spectrum, as well as the FCA’s data-led approach to market oversight," Rathi said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nathan Willmott, a dispute resolutions lawyer at Ashurst, said Steward had lowered the FCA's threshold for referring cases to its enforcement division for formal investigation and the watchdog had struggled to handle an increased caseload.

"As a result, the length of time it takes for the FCA to complete an investigation has gone up and up," he said. "That is not good for the FCA or for those firms and individuals placed under investigation."

But Steward had also focused on reducing financial crime, pioneered a more data-led approach to market oversight and introduced fairer processes for firms under investigation, he added.

Steward, who said it had been a privilege to serve the FCA "throughout many challenges over the last seven years", joined the watchdog in 2015 from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.