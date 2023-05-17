UK regulators must understand need to promote growth, Hunt says















LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British regulators should understand the need to promote growth, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday when asked about the UK's antitrust watchdog's decision to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion acquisition of Activision (ATVI.O).

"One of the reasons that companies like Microsoft and Google want to invest in the UK is because we have independent regulators that aren't controlled by politicians," Hunt told a business conference.

"I would not want to undermine that at all, but I do think it's important all our regulators understand their wider responsibilities for economic growth."

Britain's antitrust regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) caused shockwaves in April when it blocked Microsoft's acquisition of the games company that makes of "Call of Duty" because it said it would hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Both companies reacted furiously. Microsoft said it would appeal.

Microsoft's president Brad Smith said the decision had "shaken confidence" in Britain as a destination for tech businesses, adding that the government needed to "look hard" at the role of CMA and the message it was sending to the world.

The European Union cleared the deal on Monday, accepting a practically identical set of remedies put forward by Microsoft that the CMA had rejected.

The CMA's Chief Executive Sarah Cardell told lawmakers on Tuesday that she stood by the decision, saying the regulator wanted to create the best conditions for competition that would enable companies big and small to thrive.

"I don't find that we are operating sort of, broadly speaking, in a hostile environment," she said.

