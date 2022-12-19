UK releases new framework to strengthen emergency response















LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain set out a new strategy on Monday on strengthening its response to emergencies such as extreme weather, terrorism and pandemics, which will include greater strategic planning and a new sub-committee of the national security council.

"We have set out an ambitious plan and have already begun, strengthening accountability and transparency here in government and refreshing the way we assess national security risks," government minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.