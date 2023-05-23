UK to remove right for some overseas students to bring dependants















LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would remove the right for some international students to bring dependants into the country, as it aims to bring down overall migration levels.

"We expect this package to have a tangible impact on net migration," Britain's interior minister said in a statement. "Taken together with the easing of temporary factors, we expect net migration to fall to pre-pandemic levels in the medium term."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M











