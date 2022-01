A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Waterloo Bridge during morning rush hour, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain reported 102,292 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 346 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

That compared with 94,326 cases and 439 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

