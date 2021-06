A man takes part in surge testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain reported 10,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures showed 42.5 million people had received their first vaccine dose and 30.9 million had received both shots.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Catherine Evans

