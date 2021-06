Staff members stand next to a car at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit at Oasis Beach Swimming Pool in Bedford, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain reported 5,765 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 40,124,229 had now received their first vaccination shot and 27,160,635 had received two doses.

