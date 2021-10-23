Skip to main content

UK reports 135 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain reported 135 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 180 on Friday, taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 139,461.

Government figures showed that 44,985 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, down from 49,298 on Friday.

Cases over the past week have risen by 15%, while the number of deaths in the past seven days is up by 12%.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Timothy Heritage

