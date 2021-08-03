UK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases

A passenger stands next to a COVID-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.

The reported deaths is higher than Monday's 24 but that figure has previously been elevated on Tuesdays, owing to reporting patterns in hospitals after the weekend. The number of new cases is in line with Monday's 21,952. read more

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.