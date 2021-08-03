United Kingdom
UK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.
The reported deaths is higher than Monday's 24 but that figure has previously been elevated on Tuesdays, owing to reporting patterns in hospitals after the weekend. The number of new cases is in line with Monday's 21,952. read more
Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout
