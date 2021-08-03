Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases

1 minute read

A passenger stands next to a COVID-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.

The reported deaths is higher than Monday's 24 but that figure has previously been elevated on Tuesdays, owing to reporting patterns in hospitals after the weekend. The number of new cases is in line with Monday's 21,952. read more

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:17 PM UTCUK reports 138 COVID-19 deaths, 21,691 new cases

Britain on Tuesday reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.

United KingdomWe're on your side, UK PM Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader
United KingdomScotland's Sturgeon says expects advice on vaccinating children this week
United KingdomBP shares climb after payout boost, energising transition
United KingdomEngland changes COVID-19 app so fewer people need to isolate