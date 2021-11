Cars pass under a tribute to Britain's NHS (National Health Service) as part of the Illuminations in Blackpool, Britain, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain reported 155 deaths on Saturday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 28 days, and a further 30,693 new infections.

The government figures show a fall from the 193 deaths and 34,029 new cases reported on Friday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Gareth Jones

