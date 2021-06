A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 16,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest total since early February, according to government data.

There were also 21 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, up from 19 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce

