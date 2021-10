Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 223 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the highest figure since March, according to official data.

A total of 43,738 new cases were also registered.

Reporting by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.