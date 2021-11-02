UK reports 293 more COVID-19 deaths, 33,865 further cases

People walk along a busy shopping street in the centre of Liverpool, Britain, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported a further 293 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 33,865 more coronavirus cases, according to official data.

The number of deaths is the highest since March, although a note said that two days' worth of deaths data from England may be included in the figure as daily numbers were not received from the National Health Service in England on Monday.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout

