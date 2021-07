A commuter crosses the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday reported a further 31,772 COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official figures, slightly down on the previous day's totals but up on the same time last week.

Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Peter Graff

