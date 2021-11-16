UK reports 37,243 new COVID cases, 214 deaths - daily data

Passengers wear masks whilst travelling on the London Underground train system, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 37,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday compared with 39,705 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The daily death toll stood at 214 on Tuesday compared with 47 a day earlier, measured by deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The seven-day total number of cases was up by 14.6% compared with the previous seven days, while the seven-day death toll was down by 10.8%.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

