UK reports 38,409 new COVID cases, 15 more deaths

People wearing masks walk, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain reported 38,409 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 25,696 cases and 74 deaths reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout; editing by William James

