LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom on Saturday reported 39,567 more COVID-19 cases and 131 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On Friday, 50,091 new infections and 160 deaths were registered.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Nick Macfie

