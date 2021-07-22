Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK reports 39,906 new COVID cases and 84 deaths on Thursday

People queue at a mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in Stockwell, London, Britain, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 39,906 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 44,104 a day earlier, and 84 deaths, up from the 73 reported the previous day, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been broadly rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining at relatively low levels.

The data also showed that 46.43 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 36.59 million have had two.

Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

