UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, government data showed.
That compared with 46,025 cases and 167 deaths reported a day earlier.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Angus MacSwan
