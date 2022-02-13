Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

1 minute read

People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, government data showed.

That compared with 46,025 cases and 167 deaths reported a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters