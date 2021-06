People queue outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at St Thomas' Hospital, amid COVID-19 pandemic, in London, Britain, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain on Wednesday reported a further 4,330 cases of coronavirus and 12 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine stood at 39,585,665, the figures showed.

